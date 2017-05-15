Following the TV Commercial
for the Transformers: The Last Knight Coca Cola Promotion in China, we now have images from the items that will be given out to fans as a part of the campaign. A raffle draw will give away to winners a box of limited edition Coca Cola cans (which we’ve seen before) with Shadow Spark Optimus Prime. You can check out the images, after the jump. This news is coming from a known contributor to TFW News known as*SunSon Son.
The post New Images Of Transformers: The Last Knight Coca Cola Promotion In China
