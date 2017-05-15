Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,623

Transformers: The Last Knight Casablanca Hong Kong Promotion



Casablanca HK; a popular Homer Decor company will join hands with Transformers HK for a special limited edition beds*themed after Bumblebee and Optimus Prime from Transformers: The Last Knight. Each set consisting of 1 Mattress, a Bedsheet and 2 Pillows would set you back Singapore $499 which is the equivalent of US$ 360. The promotion will run from April 28th to May 14th. Check out the images after the jump and you can find out more via



Casablanca HK; a popular Homer Decor company will join hands with Transformers HK for a special limited edition beds*themed after Bumblebee and Optimus Prime from Transformers: The Last Knight. Each set consisting of 1 Mattress, a Bedsheet and 2 Pillows would set you back Singapore $499 which is the equivalent of US$ 360. The promotion will run from April 28th to May 14th. Check out the images after the jump and you can find out more via Casablanca HK Facebook Page

