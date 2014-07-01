Ironwave Master in disguise Join Date: Jun 2012 Location: Laval, QC Posts: 1,720

Transformers t-shirts Anyone knows where I can find t-shirts with the Autobots and Decepticons logo on it? All of the Walmart I've been too near my house, they don't have it. I went to this mall close to my house hoping they would have some, they didn't have any.



Any ideas? __________________

Die Autobots!