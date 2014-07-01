Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:43 PM   #1
Ironwave
Master in disguise
Ironwave's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2012
Location: Laval, QC
Posts: 1,720
Transformers t-shirts
Anyone knows where I can find t-shirts with the Autobots and Decepticons logo on it? All of the Walmart I've been too near my house, they don't have it. I went to this mall close to my house hoping they would have some, they didn't have any.

Any ideas?
Old Today, 10:49 PM   #2
79transam
Generation 1
Join Date: Jul 2014
Location: BC
Posts: 69
Re: Transformers t-shirts
Ebay
Old Today, 10:52 PM   #3
Tekkamanraiden
G1 Original
Tekkamanraiden's Ebay Auctions
Tekkamanraiden's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2009
Location: London, ON
Posts: 3,893
Re: Transformers t-shirts
https://www.redbubble.com/shop/autobot+t-shirts

https://www.redbubble.com/shop/decepticon+t-shirts

https://www.80stees.com/collections/autobots

https://www.80stees.com/collections/decepticons
