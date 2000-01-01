Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:38 AM   #1
Robimus
Iacon North Scout
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Winnipeg
Posts: 7,964
Earthrise Battle Masters Wave 1 Released in Canada
Thanks to Cybertron.ca member Primetyme we now know that the new Transformers Earthrise Battle Masters have been released in Canada.

The sighting came from a ToysRUs in Ontario. The wave includes Trip-Up, Bombshock, Growl, Daddy-O and more.

Share your sightings in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum.
Click image for larger version Name: 8C66FE7C-C2D8-41F6-9C6A-7B6868609733.jpg Views: 7 Size: 20.3 KB ID: 45919  
TFcon Toronto 2020
Last edited by Robimus; Today at 12:47 AM.
battle masters, earthrise

