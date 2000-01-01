Robimus Iacon North Scout Join Date: May 2007 Location: Winnipeg Posts: 7,964

Earthrise Battle Masters Wave 1 Released in Canada Transformers Earthrise Battle Masters have been released in Canada.



The sighting came from a ToysRUs in Ontario. The wave includes Trip-Up, Bombshock, Growl, Daddy-O and more.



Transformers Earthrise Battle Masters have been released in Canada.

The sighting came from a ToysRUs in Ontario. The wave includes Trip-Up, Bombshock, Growl, Daddy-O and more.

Share your sightings in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum





