Additional Transformers Generation 1 Reissue Walmart Exclusive Figures Revealed

According to a post on site sponsor RobotKingdom's Facebook page, it appears there will be more Transformers Generations 1 reissues as Walmart Exclusives on the way. This time we are hearing that Devastator, Starscream, as well a set of eight Minibots are coming back on the shelves 30+ years after their original debut. Starscream in particular has already been listed on Walmart.com (although not for sale online), showing the reissue figure will come with a Megatron pistol accessory. The release date from RobotKingdom is listed as July 2018, but it is unclear when these will be released for » Continue Reading.