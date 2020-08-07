|
TFNation Posts Schedule and Digital Attendee Pack For The Big Broadcast Of 2020?
TFNation posted the schedule
and digital attendee pack for “The Big Broadcast of 2020
“ happening this Friday the 14th-Saturday the 15th at https://tfnation.com/live
As the Big Broadcast of 2020 creeps ever closer, we wanted to provide you with something to make your virtual event experience that little bit more enjoyable! Please click this link to download your Digital Attendee Pack
! The pack contains everything youll need including a schedule, wristband and name badge! But… why do you need a name badge, we hear you ask? We know the best part of TFNation is the social interaction » Continue Reading.
