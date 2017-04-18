Japan (most likely from Takara Tomy) is hosting a special Transformers: The Last Knight promo campaign featuring a limited edition*Voyager Optimus Prime Repaint given away for advanced*tickets to the upcoming movie. According to Snakas Blog
, this exclusive limited edition repaint of the*Voyager Optimus Prime features a “Shadow Spark” redeco with purple eyes and a darker paint application than the regular release of the same figure. The image (albeit small)*seems to show off a movie accurate color scheme as seen on the trailers. Such a campaign isn’t new to Japan, as G1 Redeco Movie Grimlock was given away for Age » Continue Reading.
