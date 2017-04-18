Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,368

Transformers: Robots In Disguise ? Season 3: Combiner Force To Debut This April 29th



The wait it finally over. Hasbro was kind to fire an email announcing the debut date of*Transformers: Robots In Disguise – Season 3 (or 4): Combiner Force. Arriving on April 29th via Cartoon Network US, the series will introduce Ultra Bee and Menasaur (No, you read it right). The mail stated: Robots In Disguise:*Combiner Force Check out the designs for the new Team Combiners in Season 3 of Robots In Disguise: Ultra Bee and Menasaur.*Season 3 premieres on April 29th! Check out the mail, after the jump.



The post







