The wait it finally over. Hasbro was kind to fire an email announcing the debut date of*Transformers: Robots In Disguise – Season 3 (or 4): Combiner Force. Arriving on April 29th via Cartoon Network US, the series will introduce Ultra Bee and Menasaur (No, you read it right). The mail stated: Robots In Disguise:*Combiner Force Check out the designs for the new Team Combiners in Season 3 of Robots In Disguise: Ultra Bee and Menasaur.*Season 3 premieres on April 29th! Check out the mail, after the jump.  
