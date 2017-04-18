Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Takara Legends LG-46 Char (Kup) New Official Pictures ? New colors


Takara-Tomy Mall site*has updated the gallery for LG-46 Char (Kup) and bring us a surprise with a totally new color scheme. Now good old timer Kup shows greener colors. As you should remember, the first annocement showed Kup mostly gray as it was seen in some episodes of G1 cartoon. The figure keeps the new head and shoulders for this release. Does this new deco please you enough to buy it? You can click on the bar to see the official pictures and check some great comparison pics between this new release, the previous one and Hasbro version, thanks &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Takara Legends LG-46 Char (Kup) New Official Pictures – New colors appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
