*has updated the gallery for LG-46 Char (Kup) and bring us a surprise with a totally new color scheme. Now good old timer Kup shows greener colors. As you should remember, the first annocement showed Kup mostly gray as it was seen in some episodes of G1 cartoon. The figure keeps the new head and shoulders for this release. Does this new deco please you enough to buy it? You can click on the bar to see the official pictures and check some great comparison pics between this new release, the previous one and Hasbro version, thanks » Continue Reading.
