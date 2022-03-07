Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers x Funko NFT Collection Series 1 Announced
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,964
Transformers x Funko NFT Collection Series 1 Announced


The NFT market is sure a growing (and kind of polemic) market right now, and it seems we have some NFT Transformers products coming in. Funko have just revealed a new*Transformers x Funko NFT Collection Series 1. These are animated digital tokens featuring Funko Pop Transformers characters. Sale will start this Tuesday, March 15 at 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET via Digital Funko Website. There are 2 different Digital Pop Packs: Standard Pack (5 Digital Pop!): $9.99 USD Premium Pack (15 Digital Pop!): $29.99 USD Each digital token is classified as Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary and &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers x Funko NFT Collection Series 1 Announced appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Shockwave Transformers Universe Mighty Muggs 2008 Hasbro NIB NEW
Transformers
Transformers Original G1 1983 Soundwave w/3 cassettes Laserbeak Ravage Rumble
Transformers
FANS HOBBY MB-6 Optimus Prime - Power Baser & MB-11 God Bomber - God Armor
Transformers
Lot of Bandai Transformers 2000's Good Condition Lot #2
Transformers
Lot of 5 Bandai Transformers 2000's Good Condition Lot #1
Transformers
R.E.D. Transformers Lot 3 Soundwave Coronation Stars cream Bumblebee
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS ANIMATED GAME COLLECTION 2008 With 4 Autobot Mini-Figures NEW
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:54 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.