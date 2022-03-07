The NFT market is sure a growing (and kind of polemic) market right now, and it seems we have some NFT Transformers products coming in. Funko have just revealed a new*Transformers x Funko NFT Collection Series 1. These are animated digital tokens featuring Funko Pop Transformers characters. Sale will start this Tuesday, March 15 at 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET via Digital Funko Website
. There are 2 different Digital Pop Packs: Standard Pack (5 Digital Pop!): $9.99 USD Premium Pack (15 Digital Pop!): $29.99 USD Each digital token is classified as Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary and » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers x Funko NFT Collection Series 1 Announced
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...