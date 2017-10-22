Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page New Australian Sightings: The Last Knight Deluxes Wave 2, RID and Rescue Bots
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,059
New Australian Sightings: The Last Knight Deluxes Wave 2, RID and Rescue Bots


Thanks to 2005 Boards member*griffin-of-oz we can report some new Australian sightings:*New Australian Sightings: The Last Knight Deluxes Wave 2, RID and Rescue Bots. Australian Movie fans had to be very patient, but after 4 months of waiting TLK Deluxes Wave 2 figures (Drift, Slug, Steelbane, Sqweeks) are finally available at BigW stores together with TLK 1-step Wave 3 (Scorn, Drift, Cogman). BigW stores are also carrying the final Wave of RID Warrior toys with*Bludgeon, Thermidor and Twinferno. And for Rescue Bot fans, Kmart stores got Rescue Bots Stegosaurus Chase and the new Optimus Prime truck. &#160;

The post New Australian Sightings: The Last Knight Deluxes Wave 2, RID and Rescue Bots appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 ?Kup? Factory Sealed NEW Circa 1986
Transformers
Takara Tomy Masterpiece Transformers MP-8 Grimlock MIB
Transformers
Takara Tomy Masterpiece Transformers MP-3G Starscream Ghost Version MISB
Transformers
Takara Tomy Masterpiece Transformers MP-5 Megatron MISB - No orange plug
Transformers
X-Transbots Apollyon 3rd Party Transformer Megatron
Transformers
Collector's Edition e-Hobby Exclusive #48 G1 ProtoColour (Anime) Astrotrain MIB
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Deluxe Lot Kup Scourge Skullsmasher Twinferno G1
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:52 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.