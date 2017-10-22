Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,059

New Australian Sightings: The Last Knight Deluxes Wave 2, RID and Rescue Bots



Thanks to 2005 Boards member*griffin-of-oz we can report some new Australian sightings:*New Australian Sightings: The Last Knight Deluxes Wave 2, RID and Rescue Bots. Australian Movie fans had to be very patient, but after 4 months of waiting TLK Deluxes Wave 2 figures (Drift, Slug, Steelbane, Sqweeks) are finally available at BigW stores together with TLK 1-step Wave 3 (Scorn, Drift, Cogman). BigW stores are also carrying the final Wave of RID Warrior toys with*Bludgeon, Thermidor and Twinferno. And for Rescue Bot fans, Kmart stores got Rescue Bots Stegosaurus Chase and the new Optimus Prime truck.



Thanks to 2005 Boards member*griffin-of-oz we can report some new Australian sightings:*New Australian Sightings: The Last Knight Deluxes Wave 2, RID and Rescue Bots. Australian Movie fans had to be very patient, but after 4 months of waiting TLK Deluxes Wave 2 figures (Drift, Slug, Steelbane, Sqweeks) are finally available at BigW stores together with TLK 1-step Wave 3 (Scorn, Drift, Cogman). BigW stores are also carrying the final Wave of RID Warrior toys with*Bludgeon, Thermidor and Twinferno. And for Rescue Bot fans, Kmart stores got Rescue Bots Stegosaurus Chase and the new Optimus Prime truck.

