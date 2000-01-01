Today, 12:11 PM #1 GotBot Beast Machine Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 469 Custom Titans Return Kup

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KpEqAts24x8 So, like many, I was excited to hear of Titans Return Kup announced and then, when I saw him, I was disappointed. It isn't that he isn't good, in fact, he is pretty terrific, but the robot mode seemed to miss too many ques for my taste (even though he has a coloring based on the g1 toy, and even though the model for the robot is pretty spot on from All Hail Megatron). So, in an effort to see if I could make him fall more inline with what I envisioned I took to doing a fairly substantial amount of custom paint work. Now I am left in a quandary - which Kup should be the THE Kup in my collection?? What do you guys think?

