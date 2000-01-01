Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page Custom Titans Return Kup
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:11 PM   #1
GotBot
Beast Machine
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 469
Custom Titans Return Kup
So, like many, I was excited to hear of Titans Return Kup announced and then, when I saw him, I was disappointed. It isn't that he isn't good, in fact, he is pretty terrific, but the robot mode seemed to miss too many ques for my taste (even though he has a coloring based on the g1 toy, and even though the model for the robot is pretty spot on from All Hail Megatron). So, in an effort to see if I could make him fall more inline with what I envisioned I took to doing a fairly substantial amount of custom paint work. Now I am left in a quandary - which Kup should be the THE Kup in my collection?? What do you guys think?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KpEqAts24x8
GotBot is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Dark Of The Moon DOTM Leader Sentinel Prime loose complete
Transformers
Transformers Toyworld TWH-04 Infinitor KFC Tempest CT-2 Fortress Maximus G1 Lot
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS SHADOW COMMAND ROTF LEADER MEGATRON Revege of the Fallen rare
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS AMAZON JAPAN DARK OPTIMUS PRIME BLACK EXCLUSIVE RARE ROTF
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS FAMILY MART JAPAN ROTF CLEAR LEADER OPTIMUS PRIME RARE LUCKY DRAW
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS COSTCO METALLIC GOLD LEADER BATTLE OPS BUMBLEBEE
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS OPTIMUS PRIME custom BATTLE DAMAGED ENERGON MASTERPIECE!
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:13 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.