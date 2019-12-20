Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,962

War For Cybertron: Siege Wave 4 Battlemasters Out At US Retail



News hat for 2005 Boards member*jerichoholic99*for sharing photographic proof of his sighting of the*War For Cybertron: Siege Wave 4 Battlemasters At US Retail. jerichoholic99*was able to buy Siege Battlemaster Singe*at*Target in Lexington, Kentucky. He also reported that Singe’s wave partner Rung*was available at the same store. Happy hunting!



News hat for 2005 Boards member*jerichoholic99*for sharing photographic proof of his sighting of the*War For Cybertron: Siege Wave 4 Battlemasters At US Retail. jerichoholic99*was able to buy Siege Battlemaster Singe*at*Target in Lexington, Kentucky. He also reported that Singe's wave partner Rung*was available at the same store. Happy hunting!





