Old Today, 12:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,783
Studio Series Leader Class The Fallen ? In-hand Images


Courtesy of Facebook user DonnayToys, we already have our first in-hand looks at the Studio Series Leader Class The Fallen figure that was officially revealed just yesterday! The gallery includes a very informative look at the figure, showcasing its wide range of articulation, face removal feature, and light piping! The pictures however, do not include a look at the alternate mode. Check out the pics after the jump for the full look at the figure and be sure to share your thoughts and excitement in the discussion thread.

The post Studio Series Leader Class The Fallen – In-hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Old Today, 12:10 PM   #2
delrue
Cybertron
delrue's Avatar
Join Date: Sep 2020
Location: SK
Posts: 1,169
Re: Studio Series Leader Class The Fallen ? In-hand Images
: o
