Courtesy of Facebook user DonnayToys
, we already have our first in-hand looks at the Studio Series Leader Class The Fallen figure that was officially revealed just yesterday! The gallery includes a very informative look at the figure, showcasing its wide range of articulation, face removal feature, and light piping! The pictures however, do not include a look at the alternate mode. Check out the pics after the jump for the full look at the figure and be sure to share your thoughts and excitement in the discussion thread.
The post Studio Series Leader Class The Fallen – In-hand Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...