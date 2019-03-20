|
Transformers Bumblebee Movie: Deleted Scenes & Featurette Round Up
The Bumblebee movie is out now on Digital HD and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on April 2nd, and some new extras and deleted scenes are surfacing over the web and our 2005 Boards user have been sharing them in our boards for your viewing pleasure. We have for you the next videos, you can click on the title to watch them and go to the respective thread. Bumblebee Original Opening Scene – Burns Meets Bumblebee Bumblebee Deleted Scene – Charlie’s Disappointment New ‘Bumblebee’ Featurette Brings the Hero from Storyboard to Screen
<a href="https://www.tfw2005.com/boards/threads/bumblebee-outtake-theres-a-door-in-my-way.1171349/">Bumblebee Outtake » Continue Reading.
