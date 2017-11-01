We’re back with another new Transformers toy gallery, and this time, we are grabbing our red microscopes and taking an up-close analysis of the Autobot scientist, Perceptor
! Perceptor got a release in the Generations line back in 2011’s Reveal the Shield subline, but fans had issue with this release, not least in his long face. Titans Return updates Perceptor again, this time with a boxy look and the original microscope alternate mode, and a more faithful headsculpt. The robot mode is solid, and has nice articulation. The microscope mode is a microscope, every bit as exciting – or not » Continue Reading.
The post TFW2005’s Titans Return Perceptor Gallery Now Online
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...