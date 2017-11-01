Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
We’re back with another new Transformers toy gallery, and this time, we are grabbing our red microscopes and taking an up-close analysis of the Autobot scientist, Perceptor! Perceptor got a release in the Generations line back in 2011’s Reveal the Shield subline, but fans had issue with this release, not least in his long face. Titans Return updates Perceptor again, this time with a boxy look and the original microscope alternate mode, and a more faithful headsculpt. The robot mode is solid, and has nice articulation. The microscope mode is a microscope, every bit as exciting – or not &#187; Continue Reading.

