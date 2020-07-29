Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Takara Tomy To Release Siege Rainmakers 3-Pack In Japan


The official Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter*have announced that the elusive Siege Rainmakers 3-Pack*will be released in Japan. Originally released as a Target exclusive in the US in 2019, this pack included the Seekers Acid Storm, Ion Storm and Nova Storm. It was not released in the Japanese market before and now it will be available for pre-order by next month. It’s probable that it will be another Takara Tomy Mall exclusive like it happened with the Decepticon Phantomstrike Squadron (Skywarp, Fracas, Shrute &#38; Terror-Daxtyl), and the*Earthrise Skywarp &#38; Thundercracker 2-pack. A new chance to grab the Seeker &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Takara Tomy To Release Siege Rainmakers 3-Pack In Japan appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
