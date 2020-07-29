|
Takara Tomy To Release Siege Rainmakers 3-Pack In Japan
The official Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter
*have announced that the elusive Siege Rainmakers 3-Pack*will be released in Japan. Originally released as a Target exclusive in the US in 2019, this pack included the Seekers Acid Storm, Ion Storm and Nova Storm. It was not released in the Japanese market before and now it will be available for pre-order by next month. It’s probable that it will be another Takara Tomy Mall exclusive like it happened with the Decepticon Phantomstrike Squadron (Skywarp, Fracas, Shrute & Terror-Daxtyl)
, and the*Earthrise Skywarp & Thundercracker 2-pack.
A new chance to grab the Seeker » Continue Reading.
