Transformers voice actor David Kaye to attend TFcon Toronto 2023 David Kaye to Megatron in Beast Wars, Beast Machines, Armada, Energon, and Cybertron, as well as Optimus Prime in Transformers Animated.



David will be taking part in a Q&A panel and autograph session with the attendees of Canada's Premiere Transformers Collectors Event.



