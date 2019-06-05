|
Transformers X Ghostbusters Ectotron Delayed To September In Australia
We have some bad new for fellow Australian collectors. Ozformers Facebook
*is sharing information about a September delay for the release of the*Transformers X Ghostbusters Ectotron figure in Australian market. Ectotron toy is exclusive to Zing Pop Culture Australia
*and*EB Games Australia
*stores and it has been delayed, from June 6th (which would have been tomorrow) to September this year. A new long extra 3-month wait for this toy. While it’s not that the release is cancelled in any way, this delay will sure not be good to keep the interest of local fans » Continue Reading.
