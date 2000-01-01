I'm trying to clear up some space in my man cave, so I'd like to find some good homes for these.
Prices don't include shipping. For shipping, I use Canada Post. Unfortunately, their rates are not as good as the USPS, so please keep that in mind. I'll be happy to give a shipping quote before hand.
Prices are negotiable for multiple purchases. Please PM me with any questions. Everything is from a smoke-free home and was used only for display.
Prices in Canadian Dollars.
Happy shopping!
OB
Generations
Unicron MISB - 225$
Siege Holo-Mirage - 40$
TR Magnus Prime - 60$
TR Tidal Wave - 40$
TR Thunderwing - 20$
CW Viper 3-lot - 30$
$
Takara Capsules Pack of 10 (Decoys) - 25$
3rd Party
FansProject Munitioner & Explorer + Bruticus - 250$
X-Transbots Krank - 75$ (Has a paint smudge on the side of the cab. It came from the package like this.
Badcube Wardog - 90$