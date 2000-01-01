Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:42 AM   #1
Oreobuilder
Masterpiece
Join Date: Jul 2010
Location: Montreal
Posts: 1,053
OB's Extras for Sale
I'm trying to clear up some space in my man cave, so I'd like to find some good homes for these.

Prices don't include shipping. For shipping, I use Canada Post. Unfortunately, their rates are not as good as the USPS, so please keep that in mind. I'll be happy to give a shipping quote before hand.

Prices are negotiable for multiple purchases. Please PM me with any questions. Everything is from a smoke-free home and was used only for display.

Prices in Canadian Dollars.

Happy shopping!

OB


Generations
Unicron MISB - 225$



Siege Holo-Mirage - 40$



TR Magnus Prime - 60$



TR Tidal Wave - 40$



TR Thunderwing - 20$



CW Viper 3-lot - 30$
$


Takara Capsules Pack of 10 (Decoys) - 25$





3rd Party
FansProject Munitioner & Explorer + Bruticus - 250$



X-Transbots Krank - 75$ (Has a paint smudge on the side of the cab. It came from the package like this.




Badcube Wardog - 90$
