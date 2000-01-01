Oreobuilder Masterpiece Join Date: Jul 2010 Location: Montreal Posts: 1,053

Prices don't include shipping. For shipping, I use Canada Post. Unfortunately, their rates are not as good as the USPS, so please keep that in mind. I'll be happy to give a shipping quote before hand.



Prices are negotiable for multiple purchases. Please PM me with any questions. Everything is from a smoke-free home and was used only for display.



Prices in Canadian Dollars.



Happy shopping!



OB





Generations

Unicron MISB - 225$







Siege Holo-Mirage - 40$







TR Magnus Prime - 60$







TR Tidal Wave - 40$







TR Thunderwing - 20$







CW Viper 3-lot - 30$

$





Takara Capsules Pack of 10 (Decoys) - 25$











3rd Party

FansProject Munitioner & Explorer + Bruticus - 250$







X-Transbots Krank - 75$ (Has a paint smudge on the side of the cab. It came from the package like this.









Badcube Wardog - 90$

