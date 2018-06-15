|
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.