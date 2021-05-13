|
Takara Tomy Masterpiece Shouki Sketches
A small image from the upcoming Transformers Generations Book 2021 reveals an image showing the first sketches of the upcoming*Takara Tomy Masterpiece Shouki. This will finally be our first real update of Takara Tomy Masterpiece Raiden project revealed while back in October 2019. Shouki is part of the Trainbot team which can combine into Raiden as seen in the G1 Japan “The Headmasters” cartoon. There’s still no additional information about this figure, but the sketches reveal a very promising and detailed design. Click on the bar to see the mirrored image on this news post and then share your impressions » Continue Reading.
