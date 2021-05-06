|
Takara Tomy Transformers Premium Finish New Images & Information
Via Loopaza Megastore
*we can share for you some new images and information about the new*Takara Tomy Transformers Premium Finish series. First revealed some weeks ago
*this new line revealed a movie-accurate yellow Studio Series SS-18 Deluxe Bumblebee (Bumblebee movie VW Beetle) and a cartoon-accurate Siege Voyager Optimus Prime. Read on for additional information about this line: The PF (Premium Finish line) will add original premium paint details to make it as close to the screen accurate as possible. The first two release will be SS Bumblebee from Bumblebee Movie & Optimus Prime from the Netflix WFC Trilogy. Premium Finish » Continue Reading.
