Super_Megatron
Takara Tomy Transformers Premium Finish New Images & Information


Via Loopaza Megastore*we can share for you some new images and information about the new*Takara Tomy Transformers Premium Finish series. First revealed some weeks ago*this new line revealed a movie-accurate yellow Studio Series SS-18 Deluxe Bumblebee (Bumblebee movie VW Beetle) and a cartoon-accurate Siege Voyager Optimus Prime. Read on for additional information about this line: The PF (Premium Finish line) will add original premium paint details to make it as close to the screen accurate as possible. The first two release will be SS Bumblebee from Bumblebee Movie &#38; Optimus Prime from the Netflix WFC Trilogy. Premium Finish &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Takara Tomy Transformers Premium Finish New Images & Information appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



evenstaves
Re: Takara Tomy Transformers Premium Finish New Images & Information
Apologies to those who called out that these are still gonna have stupid battle-muck decisions; it's pretty clear now

Guess we're gonna have to judge as they come
