Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Seekers 4-Pack Revealed
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 11:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,012
Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Seekers 4-Pack Revealed


Via Ebay we can share for you our first image of the new*Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Seekers 4-Pack. We hadn’t known anything about this pack before but it’s a nice surprise anyway. This pack is labeled under the Cybertronian Villains sub-imprint as the “Seekers Sinister Strike Force” and includes*Thundercracker, Thrust, Skywarp and Starscream. The auction is from the US, so there’s a chance we may see this pack in stores soon. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!

The post Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Seekers 4-Pack Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Yesterday, 11:43 PM   #2
ssjgoku22
Cybertron
ssjgoku22's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 1,125
Re: Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Seekers 4-Pack Revealed
This would have been a great idea for the Earthrise Coneheads (include all 3 of them instead of only 2 and making it difficult to find Thrust on his own).
ssjgoku22 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Masterpiece (MP 28) HOT RODIMUS (HOT ROD), MIB. w/Collector's coin. Authentic
Transformers
Transformers WFC-S27 Decepticon Phantomstrike 4 pack (Siege Skywarp)
Transformers
Transformers G1 Menasor brand new - Complete and in Original Box
Transformers
Transformers Jetfire G1 in Box, good condition, from Bandai. w French RARE
Transformers
Transformers WFC-S27 Decepticon Phantomstrike 4 pack (Siege Skywarp)
Transformers
Transformers Generations Combiner Wars Deluxe Class QUICKSLINGER
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Vintage Original 1985 Poster
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:44 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.