More... Via Ebay we can share for you our first image of the new*Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Seekers 4-Pack. We hadn’t known anything about this pack before but it’s a nice surprise anyway. This pack is labeled under the Cybertronian Villains sub-imprint as the “Seekers Sinister Strike Force” and includes*Thundercracker, Thrust, Skywarp and Starscream. The auction is from the US, so there’s a chance we may see this pack in stores soon. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!The post Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Seekers 4-Pack Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





