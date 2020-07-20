|
Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Seekers 4-Pack Revealed
Via Ebay
we can share for you our first image of the new*Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Seekers 4-Pack. We hadn’t known anything about this pack before but it’s a nice surprise anyway. This pack is labeled under the Cybertronian Villains sub-imprint as the “Seekers Sinister Strike Force” and includes*Thundercracker, Thrust, Skywarp and Starscream. The auction is from the US, so there’s a chance we may see this pack in stores soon. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!
