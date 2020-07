Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,012

More ThreeZero War for Cybertron Siege Optimus Prime Images



ThreeZero have revealed several more images of Transformers War for Cybertron Siege DLX Optimus Prime. He seems to feature all the range and articulation known to the DLX line, comes with a base, blaster, shield, axe and 5 sets of hands. No word yet on whether anything lights up. He is set to go up for pre-order at



The post







More... ThreeZero have revealed several more images of Transformers War for Cybertron Siege DLX Optimus Prime. He seems to feature all the range and articulation known to the DLX line, comes with a base, blaster, shield, axe and 5 sets of hands. No word yet on whether anything lights up. He is set to go up for pre-order at ThreeZeroHK.com on July 24th at 9 AM HK time. Stay tuned for more details, and read on to check the pics!The post More ThreeZero War for Cybertron Siege Optimus Prime Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca