More ThreeZero War for Cybertron Siege Optimus Prime Images
ThreeZero have revealed several more images of Transformers War for Cybertron Siege DLX Optimus Prime. He seems to feature all the range and articulation known to the DLX line, comes with a base, blaster, shield, axe and 5 sets of hands. No word yet on whether anything lights up. He is set to go up for pre-order at ThreeZeroHK.com
on July 24th at 9 AM HK time. Stay tuned for more details, and read on to check the pics!
