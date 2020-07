Transformers Studio Series SS-68 Deluxe Leadfoot Revealed ? Target Exclusive

And suddenly, the official Transformers Facebook have finally revealed the new*Transformers Studio Series SS-68 Deluxe Leadfoot. The Studio Series collection is finally bringing the three Dark Of The Moon Wreckers. Read on for further details and announcement which includes Steeljaw: Wreckers fans, it's finally time to complete your #Transformers: #DarkOfTheMoon Wreckers @Nascar collection! This @Target exclusive (for obvious reasons) Studio Series 68 Deluxe Leadfoot is the third and final figure and comes with Steeljaw (?who's a good boy?!)…and yes, Leadfoot IS dabbing. AVAILABLE FOR PREORDER TOMORROW AT 9AM EST at @Target!