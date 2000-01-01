Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Yesterday, 08:44 PM   #1
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,633
Loyal Subjects Wheeljack Review
So, AndyB Games gifted me this little guy last week on the live show so I figured why not take a look at the little Loyal Subjects Transformers Wheeljack...was dumb luck the blindbag was my favorite character!

https://youtu.be/IskdOW7ELSY
