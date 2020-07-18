|
Symbiote Studios Transformers Bumblebee Plush: Pre-Order During Comic-Con@Home
Symbiote Studios expands their officially licensed Transformers 12″ plush doll + pin collection
to include Bumblebee, available for pre order at 6PM Pacific
on July 22nd. Check out photos of the plush and pin attached to this post, stay tuned for more Symbiote Studios and Comic-Con@Home updates this week, then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards!
