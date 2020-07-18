Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Yesterday, 08:40 PM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,012
Symbiote Studios Transformers Bumblebee Plush: Pre-Order During Comic-Con@Home


Symbiote Studios expands their officially licensed Transformers 12″ plush doll + pin collection to include Bumblebee, available for pre order at 6PM Pacific on July 22nd. Check out photos of the plush and pin attached to this post, stay tuned for more Symbiote Studios and Comic-Con@Home updates this week, then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards!

The post Symbiote Studios Transformers Bumblebee Plush: Pre-Order During Comic-Con@Home appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
