Thanks to our very own griffin-of-oz*for sharing in our boards information about and official Transformers EarthSpark Toys In-Packaging Reveal At Oz Comic-con In Australia. Transformers Earthspark toys will be revealed in-packaging and reviewed at Sydney Oz Comic-Con
this Saturday, September 24th. The event will be held at the Dome at the Sydney Showgrounds, Olympic Park, with a Transformers Booth promoting Earthspark together with other products too. Stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates! Click on the discussion link below and share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
