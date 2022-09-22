Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers EarthSpark Toys In-Packaging Reveal At Oz Comic-con In Australia
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:20 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,954
Transformers EarthSpark Toys In-Packaging Reveal At Oz Comic-con In Australia


Thanks to our very own griffin-of-oz*for sharing in our boards information about and official Transformers EarthSpark Toys In-Packaging Reveal At Oz Comic-con In Australia. Transformers Earthspark toys will be revealed in-packaging and reviewed at Sydney Oz Comic-Con this Saturday, September 24th. The event will be held at the Dome at the Sydney Showgrounds, Olympic Park, with a Transformers Booth promoting Earthspark together with other products too. Stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates! Click on the discussion link below and share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Transformers EarthSpark Toys In-Packaging Reveal At Oz Comic-con In Australia appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:43 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.