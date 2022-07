Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,610

Velocitron Crasher Possible First Look



Coming to us from TFW board member Monari is what appears to be our first look at the upcoming Velocitron Crasher! Revealed to be a redeco of the WFC Mirage mold, this image gallery shows off the figure in her robot and racecar modes. We hope to get an official reveal soon, but for now you can check it our after the break and let us know your first impressions on the boards!



