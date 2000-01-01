Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 04:58 PM   #1
wreckage
Generation 1
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: nova scotia
Posts: 98
FS: Planet x Triton Paddles
For sale: Planet X Triton $75 OBO, figure is complete loose without box.

Any questions please ask, or if you would like pics.

payment by Paypal, mark as gift or add 3%.*

My feedback:*http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...light=wreckage

Thank you
