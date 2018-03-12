|
Transformers G1 Score Vinyl Repress Confirmed
After more than 30 years, we finally got an official release of the G1 score. Even it was planned to be released on vinyl, it only took a few hours to be out of stock. If you are one of those who couldn’t grab a copy, we are sure this news will please you. Enjoy The Ride/Toons on Twitter
*and Facebook*
have confirmed a repress of the Transformers G1 Score Vinyl. “For those who missed out on the first pressing of our #Transformers TV soundtrack release, we are happy to announce that we just got the go ahead on a » Continue Reading.
