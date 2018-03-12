Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,900

Transformers G1 Score Vinyl ? In Hand Look and Thoughts!



In the frenzy of last week, we got confirmation of the release of Transformers Generation 1 cartoon score music for the first time on any format, a release date, and an actual drop of the product.* 40 tracks, 45 minutes.* Collector level vinyl records only, 2000 copies total.* 500 Optimus Prime themed, 500 Megatron themed, and 1000 Bumblebee themed. Op and Megs sold out in under 5 minutes, Bumblebee later that day.* All three containing the same awesome tracks.* EnjoyTheRide Records and Hasbro Studios, along with one of the original composers Robert J. Walsh have graced us with pure gold.



The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________Thewill beat the 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.