Today, 12:40 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,900
Bumblebee The Movie Blu-Ray Disc Release Date On April 2019 In Germany


Thanks to our very own pie123 we can report that*Bumblebee The Movie Blu-Ray Disc Is Due To Release On April 2019 In Germany. German site*bluray-disc.de has listed a Blu-Ray release*and a*Blu-Ray + DVD + UV Copy.* Both are scheduled for release on*April, 2019. You can read on for the specifications of this Blu-Ray: Bumblebee: The Movie Blu-ray Original movie title: Bumblebee: The Movie Editor: Paramount Home Entertainment Distribution: Universal Pictures Home Entertainment Actor: Abby Quinn , Gracie Dzienny , Hailee Steinfeld , Jason Drucker , John Cena , John Ortiz , Jorge Lendeborg Jr. , Kenneth Choi ,

The post Bumblebee The Movie Blu-Ray Disc Release Date On April 2019 In Germany appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



__________________


The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
