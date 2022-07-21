Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Legacy Metroplex, Masterpiece Movie MPM-13 Blackout & New Cyberverse Del


Courtesy of 2005 Boards member*Zuckuss*we have a great 3-hit combo of new Transformers sightings in the US. At the same Target store in Brick, New Jersey the new Legacy Titan Class Metroplex and Masterpiece Movie Blackout were found at shelves. To top it all, a new Transformers Cyberverse 3-pack was also spotted. It seems to be re-releases of the Cyberverse Deluxe Bumblebee, Optimus Prime and Cheetor toys now in a big single box. See all the images after the break and try to check your nearest stores to try to find these new toys for your collection!

The post Transformers Legacy Metroplex, Masterpiece Movie MPM-13 Blackout & New Cyberverse Deluxe 3-Pack Found At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Re: Transformers Legacy Metroplex, Masterpiece Movie MPM-13 Blackout & New Cyberverse
I just... I just still don't care about Cybertron Metroplex

I'm really sorry
