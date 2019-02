TFcon Los Angeles 2019 convention exclusive Make Toys MTCD-01D Delta Manus

TFcon sponsor* The Chosen Prime *is proud to announce the TFcon Los Angeles 2019 exclusive*Make Toys MTCD-01D Delta Manus. This figure features a new color scheme thanks to Jason Brehn from GetRightRobot representing the Diaclone iteration of Powered Convoy (Diaclone Optimus Prime). This piece will be available at The Chosen Prime booth in limited quantities. The cost of the figure will be $80. LOS ANGELES TO HOST TRANSFORMERS GENERATION 1 REUNION EVENT Thousands of fans from around the world will converge on the Los Angeles Marriott Burbank Airport Hotel & Convention Center*to participate in TFcon USA 2019 ; a 3-day colossal » Continue Reading.