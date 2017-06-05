Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,863

Transformers Score Preview From Composer Steve Jablonsky



Steve Jablonsky has been doing the scores for the Transformers Movies since the first outing in 2007. He’s now graced us with another preview of music set to be featured in Transformers The Last Knight. This one is titled “The Last Knight 7” and parts seem to be what’s recently heard in the trailers and TV spots. You can check it out below via



