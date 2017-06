DuG Masterpiece Join Date: Mar 2013 Location: Sudbury, ON Posts: 1,049

In Edmonton I'm in Edmonton for a couple of days and was wondering if any local board members could provide some suggestions for stores to check out for Transformers comics and Toys.



I'm planning on going to check out Comic King later today as it's within walking distance but would like to check out some other stores as well while I'm visiting the city.

FEEDBACK

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=54549

And

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=51059 __________________And