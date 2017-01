Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 36,869

XM Studios Optimus Prime statue, new prototype pictures



Thanks to 2005 member*Cheem The Rup, we have a look at the impressive*XM Studios Optimus Prime statue new prototype. While the pictures reveal all the great detail and style of the statue, there is one picture that will give you an idea about how big is this realease. Enjoy the pictures and join the discussion thread after the break to share what you think.



