Today, 03:20 PM
Robimus
Join Date: May 2007
Walmart Exclusive G1 Astrotrain Released in Canada
Thanks to reports from Ontario we now know that G1 Astrotrain has been released at Walmart. Thanks to Cybertron.ca member Longshot for the sighting.

Price is 69.99.

Share your sightings in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum.
