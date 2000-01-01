Robimus Iacon North Scout Join Date: May 2007 Location: Winnipeg Posts: 7,955

Walmart Exclusive G1 Astrotrain Released in Canada G1 Astrotrain has been released at Walmart. Thanks to Cybertron.ca member Longshot for the sighting.



Price is 69.99.



Thanks to reports from Ontario we now know that G1 Astrotrain has been released at Walmart. Thanks to Cybertron.ca member Longshot for the sighting.

Price is 69.99.





