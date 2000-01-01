Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
Canadian Transformers News
Walmart Exclusive G1 Astrotrain Released in Canada
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 03:20 PM
#
1
Robimus
Iacon North Scout
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Winnipeg
Posts: 7,955
Walmart Exclusive G1 Astrotrain Released in Canada
Thanks to reports from Ontario we now know that
G1 Astrotrain
has been released at Walmart. Thanks to Cybertron.ca member Longshot for the sighting.
Price is 69.99.
Share your sightings in the
Canadian Transformers Sightings forum
.
Attached Thumbnails
__________________
Visit the official
TFcon Toronto 2020
Website for all the details!
Last edited by Robimus; Today at
03:23 PM
.
Robimus
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Robimus
Visit Robimus's homepage!
Find More Posts by Robimus
Tags
astrotrain
,
transformer
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Maketoys MTRM-02Y Gundog - used
Transformers BotCon TFSS 2.0 2014 Timelines Rewind & Eject COMPLETE
Transformers BotCon TFSS 2.0 2014 Timelines Chromedome & Stylor COMPLETE
Transformers BotCon TFSS 3.0 2015 Timelines Tarantulas & Arachnoids COMPLETE
Transformers BotCon TFSS 2.0 Timelines Barricade & Frenzy COMPLETE
Transformers Beast Wars Magnaboss
Transformers BotCon Timelines Generation 2 Redux Sky-Byte COMPLETE
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
04:53 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.