Super_Megatron
Possible First Look At Transformers Beast Wars Vintage Scorponok Reissue


Via*PrimevsPrime on Youtube*we have our possible first look of a new Transformers Beast Wars Vintage Scorponok Reissue. This is quite an unexpected reveal, with no prior official announcement or even a rumor about this release. This reissue features a new cartoon-accurate deco which we are sure many Beast Wars collectors will appreciate. We have images in both modes and comparison shots next to the new Kingdom Deluxe Scorponok. We still have not much details about this figure, so we better wait for an official confirmation. Check out all the images on this news post, as well as PrimevsPrime video review, &#187; Continue Reading.

Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
