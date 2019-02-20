|
Siege News: Voyager Apeface listing, Leader Astrotrain, Deluxe Barricade Info
A trio of listing from CMDstore.ca has shed some light on some potential future Siege listings. First off, we have a new listing in the form of a Voyager Apefac
e. This is a very exciting possibility as it gives us another Headmaster from the Titans Return days to finish off our collections of Decepticon Headmasters. The Siege line has also recently revealed another triple-changer in the line via Springer. So, introducing another triple-changer doesn’t seem too far out of the realm of possibility. Lastly, we were recently shown that Commander Jetfire’s cockpit can fit Titan Master figures. So, reintroducing » Continue Reading.
