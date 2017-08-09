|
New Images of Legends LG-58 Clonebot Set, LG-59 Blitzwing, and LG-60 Overlord
Continuing the hot streak are images of upcoming new releases in the Transformers Legends line from TakaraTomy. Once again thanks to TFND
, we have a look at LG-58 Clonebot Set, LG-59 Blitzwing, and LG-60 Overlord. With these images, the Legends Clonebot Set is now confirmed to be the Autobot Clones Fastlane and Cloudraker painted in a animation accurate color scheme. Note that the headmaster figures feature in the photography is not included in the set. Legends Blitzwing will feature lighter purple color paint job with no stickers on the figure. It appears to be packaged with a black decepticon » Continue Reading.
