TakaraTomy Masterpiece MP-40 Targetmaster Hot Rodimus Official Images
Earlier this month, a new Masterpiece Hot Rodimus figure was revealed
through preorder listings at various one retailers. Thanks to TNFD
facebook group, we now have official images of Masterpiece MP-40 Targetmaster Hot Rodimus coming hot off the presses. This figure appears a slight repaint of MP-28 Hot Rodimus
with a different part engine compartment to allow Targetmaster Firebolt to be plugged in in vehicle mode. Check out the images after the break.
