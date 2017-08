TakaraTomy Masterpiece MP-40 Targetmaster Hot Rodimus Official Images

Earlier this month, a new Masterpiece Hot Rodimus figure was revealed through preorder listings at various one retailers. Thanks to TNFD facebook group, we now have official images of Masterpiece MP-40 Targetmaster Hot Rodimus coming hot off the presses. This figure appears a slight repaint of MP-28 Hot Rodimus with a different part engine compartment to allow Targetmaster Firebolt to be plugged in in vehicle mode. Check out the images after the break.The post TakaraTomy Masterpiece MP-40 Targetmaster Hot Rodimus Official Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM