Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page IDW?s Transformers King Grimlock: 3-Page Preview of Issue #1
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,846
IDW?s Transformers King Grimlock: 3-Page Preview of Issue #1


SYFY WIRE updates our August solicitations coverage with an early three-page preview of King Grimlock issue #1, including commentary from series author Steve Orlando: “It was a big swing, but Hasbro and IDW were looking for big swings and it all came to pass. Its been a blast. I just finished the fifth and final issue. Its a giant fantasy blockbuster starring the perfect Transformers for that. Hes spent decades of human time telling people hes a king and now were sending him to a fantasy world to really prove that.” What is happening in Harmonex? Find out after the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDW’s Transformers King Grimlock: 3-Page Preview of Issue #1 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Revenge of the Fallen Decepticon: Sideways Audi R8 NEW NIP
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS TITANS RETURN LASER PRIME CHAOS ON VELOCITRON COMPLETE W/ MANUAL
Transformers
2010 Hasbro Transformers Generations Scourge (SEALED) MINT Condition Never Open
Transformers
2010 Hasbro Transformers Generations RED ALERT (SEALED) CLASSICS. Never Opened
Transformers
Transformers G1 BLASTER AUTOBOT AUTHENTIC Vintage 1985 Takara with WEAPON
Transformers
Transformers G1 "LASERBEAK" AND "FRENZY" TAKARA 1984 with weapons& packaging
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Razorclaw VHS Edition 1998
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:34 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.