IDW?s Transformers King Grimlock: 3-Page Preview of Issue #1



SYFY WIRE updates our August solicitations coverage with an early three-page preview of King Grimlock issue #1, including commentary from series author Steve Orlando: “It was a big swing, but Hasbro and IDW were looking for big swings and it all came to pass. Its been a blast. I just finished the fifth and final issue. Its a giant fantasy blockbuster starring the perfect Transformers for that. Hes spent decades of human time telling people hes a king and now were sending him to a fantasy world to really prove that.” What is happening in Harmonex? Find out after the



SYFY WIRE updates our August solicitations coverage with an early three-page preview of King Grimlock issue #1, including commentary from series author Steve Orlando: "It was a big swing, but Hasbro and IDW were looking for big swings and it all came to pass. Its been a blast. I just finished the fifth and final issue. Its a giant fantasy blockbuster starring the perfect Transformers for that. Hes spent decades of human time telling people hes a king and now were sending him to a fantasy world to really prove that." What is happening in Harmonex? Find out after the





