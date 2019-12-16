Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Lemon Tree LT-01 Lemon Prime (Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime) Gray Prototype


New company Lemon Tree is sure trying to make a great entrance into the competitive third party market. Following the reveal of their*LT-02 Neutronstar (Bumblebee Movie Starscream)*now they have shared our fist look at the gray prototype of the upcoming LT-01 Lemon Prime (Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime). The images, shared via Weibo, show a very nice and detailed rendition of Optimus Prime as seen in the Bumblebee movie. Both modes look really solid and movie-accurate and according to the information shared it will be around more than 15 cm tall. We still have no concrete information on size &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Lemon Tree LT-01 Lemon Prime (Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime) Gray Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



__________________


Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
