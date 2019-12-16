|
Lemon Tree LT-01 Lemon Prime (Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime) Gray Prototype
New company Lemon Tree is sure trying to make a great entrance into the competitive third party market. Following the reveal of their*LT-02 Neutronstar (Bumblebee Movie Starscream)
*now they have shared our fist look at the gray prototype of the upcoming LT-01 Lemon Prime (Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime). The images, shared via Weibo
, show a very nice and detailed rendition of Optimus Prime as seen in the Bumblebee movie. Both modes look really solid and movie-accurate and according to the information shared it will be around more than 15 cm tall. We still have no concrete information on size » Continue Reading.
