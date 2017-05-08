Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page TFsource News! MP Soundwave, Starscream, MMC Volture/Buzzard, TW Wavebreak, TFCC Pret
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:51 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,562
TFsource News! MP Soundwave, Starscream, MMC Volture/Buzzard, TW Wavebreak, TFCC Pret
Our friends at TFSource have sent us their latest newsletter. Check out the headlines below, and read on for the full newsletter! NEW HOT INSTOCK ITEMS: – MP-13 – Masterpiece SoundwaveMP-11 – Masterpiece Starscream – Coronation Set – ReissueTransformers Subscription 5.0 – Megatron w/Space and Optimus Prime w/Hi-Q – <a href="https://tfsource.com/hero-hobby/city-captain/" target="_blank" class="externalLink" rel="nofollow noopener noreferrer">Hero-Hobby – QA-01 City &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFsource News! MP Soundwave, Starscream, MMC Volture/Buzzard, TW Wavebreak, TFCC Pretenders & More! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Vintage Transformers G1 Grimlock
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Heroic Maximal Blackarachnia Spider
Transformers
Vintage Transformers G1 Octane
Transformers
Ultra Magnus Masterpiece Transformer
Transformers
Official Takara Transformers MP-36 Megatron *NEW, SEALED with Box Damage*
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:17 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.