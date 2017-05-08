|
|
Today, 02:51 PM
|
#1
|
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
|
TFsource News! MP Soundwave, Starscream, MMC Volture/Buzzard, TW Wavebreak, TFCC Pret
Our friends at TFSource have sent us their latest newsletter. Check out the headlines below, and read on for the full newsletter! NEW HOT INSTOCK ITEMS: – MP-13 – Masterpiece Soundwave
– MP-11 – Masterpiece Starscream – Coronation Set – Reissue
– Transformers Subscription 5.0 – Megatron w/Space and Optimus Prime w/Hi-Q
– <a href="https://tfsource.com/hero-hobby/city-captain/" target="_blank" class="externalLink" rel="nofollow noopener noreferrer">Hero-Hobby – QA-01 City » Continue Reading.
The post TFsource News! MP Soundwave, Starscream, MMC Volture/Buzzard, TW Wavebreak, TFCC Pretenders & More!
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is Off
|
|
|
Donate to Cybertron.ca
|
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:17 PM.