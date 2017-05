DOTM Human Alliance Backfire

This little guy is DOTM Backfire and he kind of came out of nowhere while I was attending a sci-fi convention. I had no idea who he was, and, sadly, he didn't come with Spike. However, his alt mode was so different that it totally captivated me. You can imagine my shock when i learned that, technically, he has four modes. Admittedly, 2, at best, require a whole lot of imagination.