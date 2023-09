Collectingtoys Kid of the 80's Join Date: Sep 2016 Location: Toronto Posts: 1,362

87render - Arcee : Dreams of Daicon



Come on Hasbro, reach out to whomever this guy is and get him the resources to create something amazing. This 6 minute clip is better than most of the flaming piles of garbage that Hasbro media has released in the last many years.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6pau2olEbnc This dude is back with another video, it looks pretty freakin' awesome!Come on Hasbro, reach out to whomever this guy is and get him the resources to create something amazing. This 6 minute clip is better than most of the flaming piles of garbage that Hasbro media has released in the last many years.



