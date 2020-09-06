|
Takara Tomy Genenerations Selects Volcanicus Pack Deluxe Swoop Production Sample Imag
The official*Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter
*uploaded images of a production sample of the new Deluxe Swoop from the new*Generations Selects Volcanicus pack
. The Power Of The Primes Dinobots will be released by Takara Tomy as a 5-pack with a special G1-inspired deco. The images let us see a great comparison of the new Vocanicus Pack Swoop next the original POTP Swoop. The new brilliant colors look great, specially the new red head in robot mode and the complete yellow beak in dino mode.*You can also check comparison pics of Volcanicus pack Grimlock here
